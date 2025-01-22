Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.50 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 335.17 ($4.13), with a volume of 3808444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.07).

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11,366.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustpilot Group

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($121,790.16). Company insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

