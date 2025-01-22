Tudor Financial Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.2% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $524.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.33. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

