Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.77.

View Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

TYL stock opened at $584.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.05.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.