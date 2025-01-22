UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $274.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.43 and a 52-week high of $366.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

