UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 13,564 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,666,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,087,000 after buying an additional 869,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.