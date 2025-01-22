UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 143 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

