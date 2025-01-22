UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

