UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 93,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after buying an additional 69,988 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 328,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 374,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.19 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.22.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.