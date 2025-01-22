UMB Bank n.a. Sells 103 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.