United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Increases Dividend

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.35. United Bancorporation of Alabama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

