Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.5 %

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. 2,124,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

