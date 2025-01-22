USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

USCB Financial stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on USCB. Piper Sandler upgraded USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

