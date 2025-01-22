USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $22,405.50 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USCB Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ USCB opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

USCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

