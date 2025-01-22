Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.87. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 12,722 shares.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $520.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

