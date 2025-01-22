VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Cut by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $262.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.21 and its 200-day moving average is $245.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $184.15 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

