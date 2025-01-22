Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $7,496,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.