Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

