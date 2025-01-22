Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.