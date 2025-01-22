Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Farrell Financial LLC

Farrell Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2798 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

