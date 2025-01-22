Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471,894 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

