Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $382.35 and last traded at $382.35, with a volume of 8553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.98 and a 200-day moving average of $349.29.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.