Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,656,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.