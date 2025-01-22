Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LHM Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,360 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,815,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

