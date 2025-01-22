Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,350,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 180,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTI stock opened at $299.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.86 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

