Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Wall Street Financial Group Inc.

Wall Street Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.