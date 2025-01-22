Verum Partners LLC Purchases 7,349 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

