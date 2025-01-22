Verum Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

