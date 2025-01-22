Verum Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.22 and a one year high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

