Verum Partners LLC Sells 5,189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

