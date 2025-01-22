Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $603.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.59 and a 200-day moving average of $289.09. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $324.58.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.