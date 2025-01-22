Wedbush Decreases Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($7.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2028 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASND. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.07.

ASND stock opened at $131.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

