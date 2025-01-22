West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 1,353 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

