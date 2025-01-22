Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
GDO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
