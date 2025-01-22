Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

HIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,766. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

