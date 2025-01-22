Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Bought by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIX. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 97.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.