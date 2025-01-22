Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 177,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18,141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

