Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 324.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 649,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 496,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

