Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 472.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 902,797 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,728 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 191,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 190,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 449,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after buying an additional 157,976 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.