Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $927,000 Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.