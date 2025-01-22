Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $261.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

