Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

