Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Harrow comprises about 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harrow by 443.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 194,480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $1,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $686,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Price Performance

HROW opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Harrow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

