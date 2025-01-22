What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Q1 Earnings?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

USB opened at $49.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

