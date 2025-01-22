What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Target Q4 Earnings?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $137.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

