Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 10.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 67,726,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 9,883,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.42. The company has a market cap of £596,486.80, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.