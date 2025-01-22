Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 15.2% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 37,449,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 7,864,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 15.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42. The company has a market cap of £622,706.00, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

