Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were up 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 44,486,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 8,333,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 17.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £632,538.20, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
