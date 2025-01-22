Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,378.55 ($17.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,435.60 ($17.70). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,433 ($17.67), with a volume of 1,110,220 shares.

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,378.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,458.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

