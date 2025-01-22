XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,980,292 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

