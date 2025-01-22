XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

